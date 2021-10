Covid-19

Shetland has recorded nine new cases of Covid-19, the latest Scottish government figures show.

Eight cases were reported yesterday following the first zero case day in a month.

Across Scotland 2,732 new cases were confirmed today, Friday, 29th October. There were 24 reported deaths, 60 people remained in intensive care and 926 people remain hospitalised.

The rolling, seven day figure of confirmed Covid cases in Shetland between the 20th and 26th October stands at 19.