Stuart Prestidge 6 hours 23 min ago 0
Tommy releases his 2022 calendar

A favourite feline often seen enjoying adventures around Lerwick is showing off his sartorial elegance in aid of charity.

Tommy is again starring in his own calendar to raise funds for the Shetland Foodbank and Cats Protection.

The calendars, which are out now, feature Tommy in a selection of seasonal poses, often sporting one of his trademark bandanas.

Tommy’s 2020 calendar raised £2,250 for the foodbank and £200 for Cats Protection. And with more than 4,000 Facebook fans, the charismatic cat will be hoping to raise even more for the worthy causes.

Calendars are available at some of Tommy’s favourite haunts, including Specsavers, Harry’s, Love from Shetland and Universal Stores.

They can also be picked up from Tommy’s porch at 25 Hillhead in Lerwick.

