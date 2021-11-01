Delays for drivers while workmen repair burst watermain at busy roundabout 

Repairs being carried out at the Gremista roundabout.

Drivers have been warned of significant delays while repairs are carried out to burst watermain at a busy roundabout.

Three-way traffic lights have been set up at the Gremista roundabout while Scottish Water carry out the repairs.

Queues of traffic had built up in all directions at lunchtime today.

The SIC has advised motorists to consider alternative routes via the A970 Routh Road and B9074 Black Gaet.

Buses using the route are also subject to long delays.