Newly revamped bar gets green light to host live music, televised sport and outdoor drinking

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 37 min ago 0
Pictured last year as new owners took over Da Kiln Bar. From left, Kevin MacLean, former owner Vera Setrice and Colin MacLean, with daughter Isla. Photo: Mark Burgess.

Owners of a newly refurbished bar and restaurant in Scalloway have been permitted to host live music, televised sport and outdoor drinking.

Shetland Islands Council licensing board granted  Da Kiln Bar’s licence variation application at this morning’s meeting (Monday).

It comes after the popular bar reopened last month following an extensive refurbishment by the new owners, who announced plans for a more food-focussed approach.

The proposed variation allows outdoor drinking until 10pm each night; while the inside licensing hours of 11am-1am Monday-Sunday  remain unchanged.

Young people of all ages will be permitted entry from 11am-9pm – but only if they are accompanied by an adult for meals in the lounge/restaurant.

Lerwick North member Stephen Leask, who seconded the motion, praised the plans for the new look venture.

“I can only see that this will be a huge addition and benefit,” he said.

Mr Leask also said the plans tied in well with Scalloway’s ambitions to attract more tourisms. 

Convener Malcolm Bell, proposed the motion, with the proviso, that the police’s request for an earlier end for outdoor drinking be included. 

Police had suggested outdoor drinking to end at either 10pm or 11pm to “prevent the potential for public nuisance”.

The board agreed a 10pm outdoor finish. 

Other approved changes include the removal of club and group meetings from the operating plan. 

The application was made by Colin MacLean who attended to hear the result.

