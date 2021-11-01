Trial resumes of Quendale man

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The trial of a Quendale man, accused of stalking and conduct causing fear and alarm to a neighbour, has resumed today after a four month adjournment.

Terry Williamson, 61, is accused of stalking Heather Obern between 19th February, 2017, and 19th March, 2019.

Specifically, it is alleged that Williamson took photographs and videos of Obern, her family members and friends while she was walking her dog past his home.

Defence agent Neil Hay asked the court to stop the trial claiming the prosecution had failed to show Williamson’s actions had intent. But, after a brief break, Sheriff Robert Frazer denied the request and continued the case.

Williamson then took to the stand in his own defence telling the court how the feud began following a complaint he filed over Obern’s dog leaving mess in the area outside his home.

He also told the court how Obern and associates would make fun of his weight by doing a “fat man walk” and make reference to his mental health.

Williamson was diagnosed with PTSD after he was involved in a rescue mission following a plane crash in 1979.

He also told the court he was advised to take the images and videos following a multi-agency meeting involving the police and SIC officials. He added that he stopped recording Obern and associates after being advised to.

Procurator Fiscal Duncan MacKenzie asked him if this had become an obsession. Williamson replied: “Six months ago I would have agreed, today I don’t agree with you.”

The trial continues.