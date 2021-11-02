Survey to study demand for land and properties

A survey is being carried out by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to assess demand for commercial land and property.

The survey is being carried out in partnership with Shetland Islands Council, Hjaltland Housing Association and Shetland Arts Development Agency.

It is hoped the findings will be shared between all partners to help better plan for future potential demand for land, industrial workshop, laboratory or office space across the isles.

Interim HIE manager Katrina Wiseman said: “This survey is about understanding the property and land needs of businesses in Shetland, which is fundamental to informing the work that we and our partners do in meeting their requirements and indeed the needs of industry and communities.”