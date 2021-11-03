Just three agenda items were discussed this morning during the Shetland Islands Council Audit Committee meeting.

The mid year report was the first agenda item presented to the committee showing that four audits had been completed, four were ongoing with the remaining audits beginning in Q3 or Q4.

These include audits on pension fund record keeping, Shetland Telecom and cyber maturity.

The internal audit summary was next on the agenda providing an overview of the work undertaken by Internal Audit during the period from 1st August 2021 and 8th October 2021 as part of the agreed Internal Audit Plan.

An audit follow-up monitoring report concluded the meeting that lasted around 75 minutes.