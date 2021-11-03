Bad weather brings warnings of delayed NorthLink crossings 

Ferry journeys to and from the mainland tonight (Wednesday) could face delays due to bad weather.

NorthLink Ferries issued an “advance warning of disruptions” last night affecting its services between Lerwick and Aberdeen.

The Hrossey’s southbound sailing is due to leave Lerwick sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at 5.30pm. Its arrival could be delayed by an hour due to adverse weather.

Sailing northbound from Aberdeen to Lerwick, the Hjaltland is due to depart on schedule at 7pm. However its arrival in Lerwick could be delayed by up to two hours.

NorthLink has also raised the possibility of further disruption to its services from Saturday to Monday, based on present weather forecasts.