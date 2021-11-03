Covid forces closure of two nurseries

Council-run nurseries in Scalloway and in Lerwick’s Bell’s Brae have had to remain closed today [Wednesday] because of positive Covid cases.

Quality improvement manager Robin Calder said staff were required to self-isolate.

However, he said the primary departments of both schools remained open, with Covid-19 “mitigations” in place.

“We are communicating regularly with the parents and carers of nursery aged children in both the settings and we will continue to update them on the situation today,” he said.

Hame-Fae-Hame in Scalloway remains open.