Traffic delays to continue after burst watermain damaged road 

Drivers can expect continuing delays after it emerged a burst watermain damaged the road at a busy roundabout and will require further repairs.

Scottish Water repaired the burst watermain at Gremista roundabout on Monday evening.

But although customers’ supplies were restored by around 8pm, the damage it caused the road has seen three-way traffic lights in place ever since.

At peak times, traffic has been queuing for hundreds of metres approaching the lights.

The SIC said it would be inspecting the site to understand the extent of the damage, which has lifted the road surface in places.

“Repairs will follow, which will partly be weather dependent,” the council said.

“Traffic signals will remain on the site until the repairs are complete.”

The SIC said traffic management was a priority and roads staff were controlling the signals manually at peak times to reduce waiting times. It has advised motorists to consider alternative routes via the A970 South Road and B9074 Black Gaet.

Scottish Water said: “We would like to apologise to customers and road users for any inconvenience caused by this essential repair work and thank them for their patience while it is completed.”