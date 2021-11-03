Nine new Covid-19 cases confirmed amid spike in national figures

Shetland has recorded nine new Covid-19 cases – the biggest daily increase in a week.

The big rise in today’s (Wednesday) figures matches national trends, which have been linked to a backlog of test results held over from yesterday’s figures.

Across Scotland as a whole, 3,495 new cases were confirmed, representing the largest increase in a month.

Orkney, which saw a sharp rise in cases over the weekend, recorded a further 39 cases today.

Since the start of the pandemic, Shetland has recorded 777 cases. Its seven day total currently stands at 44.