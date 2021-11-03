News

Shetland star hints at dramatic twist in tonight’s episode

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 46 min ago 0
Logan Creggan played by Stephen McCole. Photo:  Mark Mainz/ITV Studios.

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has teased fans about a potentially explosive twist to tonight (Wednesday’s) episode.

The crime drama, which stars Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez, returned to our screens a fortnight ago after a two year hiatus.

With Perez facing personal tragedy along with a tricky murder to solve, series six got off to a dramatic start.

And Henshall has hinted tonight’s episode  is not one to be missed.

He said on Twitter: “Things are going to get turned up a notch or two in #Shetland tonight.”

Filming for the series, which is based on characters from the Ann Cleeves Shetland series, took place at locations across the isles earlier this year.  

Further filming for series seven only ended in Shetland last month.

Episode three of series six is due to air tonight  at 9pm on BBC One

