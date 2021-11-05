News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 8 min ago
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 5th November) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE – Billionaire landowner takes controlling role in Shetland’s spaceport plans – although the SaxaVord team has downplayed its significance.
  • Lighthouse sculptures fetch a high price at Clan Cancer Support’s charity auction.
  • OBITUARY: Tributes paid to Folk Festival stalwart Henry Henderson.
  • The Sound Hall has been saved from the axe after more than 20 people turned up to its annual general meeting.
  • FEATURE: Christmas gift ideas – 16 pages of festive offers.
  • SPORT –Young swimmers excel at championship comeback.
SHARE POST ON:
Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.