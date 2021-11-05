NorthLink issues further details of weather-related delays

NorthLink has issued a warning that all of its sailings on Sunday are currently under review due to poor forecast conditions.

The ferry operator says it will confirm its position with sailings tomorrow [Saturday].

Meanwhile, NorthLink has amended its Pentland Firth schedule for tomorrow.

The noon sailing from Scrabster to Stromness is now scheduled to depart at 11.15, with an estimated time of arrival in Stromness of 12.45.

The 16.45 sailing from Stromness to Scrabster and the 19.00 sailing from Scrabster to Stromness are now cancelled.