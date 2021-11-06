Protesting doctors call on government to change course on Cambo

A climate demonstration has been led urging the UK government to call off the planned development of the Cambo oil field.

Isles doctors have staged the march from Lerwick Health Centre to the town hall.

Cambo oilfield lies under the north Atlantic seabed 150 miles west of Shetland.

Protesters argue the UK government has “doubled down” on its commitment on Cambo, despite environmental warnings.

Demonstrators have pointed to research claiming the heating of the earth’s climate could jeopardise food security for billions of people.

Consultant paediatrician Alex Armitage said that he felt a professional duty to join the demonstration and push for more urgent action.

“To reach net zero we must have a complete transformation of our society now,” Dr Armitage said.

“If we do not, I fear that children that I see in my clinic will face unimaginable horrors in their lifetimes.

“It feels difficult in Shetland coming and making a public stand against the fossil fuel industry, which employs many people locally and has brought prosperity to Shetland.

“However, the need for urgent decarbonisation is clear. We live in one of the windiest places in the northern hemisphere, in Shetland we have a huge opportunity to rapidly transition our energy economy into renewables.

“Opening up the Cambo oilfield shows a glaring lack of climate leadership from the government.”

South Mainland GP Deepa Shah argued moving to a low carbon economy could benefit public health.

“Action on climate change through decarbonisation of our lifestyles will not only improve the health of our planet but will also lead to significantly better mental and physical health for my patients.

“This will come about through healthier diets, more active travel, better insulated homes and a corresponding reduction in fuel poverty.

“Taking action on climate change means both a sustainable future on this planet for our children and also longer, healthier lives for ourselves.”