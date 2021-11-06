Support on hand from Brae hub

A drop in service has opened in Brae, offering help for anyone seeking information about local support options.

The Living Well Hub is part of the nation-wide roll-out of a community-led support programme which aims to link communities with health and social care services.

Staff will be in the hub and free to speak to anyone who might feel that they need any help in their lives, but who may be unable to contact services themselves.

Options include linking people with local community organisations or voluntary groups, as well as referral to other support services including Shetland Islands Council and NHS Shetland.

Other Hubs may open in other parts of Shetland in future.

Adult social care manager Ruth MacMillan said: “We’re really pleased to be able to open the first Living Well Hub in Shetland, which offers a point of contact for health and social care services in the community, for anyone who might need help.”

The Living Well Hub is based in the Brae Youth Centre, and is open on Mondays and Fridays.

The Hub can also be contacted by telephone on 01595 74 4120 or on livingwellhub@shetland.gov.uk