Weather halts freight services

NorthLink’s freight sailings have been cancelled, the ferry operator has advised.

The Helliar was due to sail from Lerwick to Kirkwall and Aberdeen tonight [Saturday] at 5pm.

However, her next scheduled departure will be from Lerwick to Aberdeen direct at 6pm on Monday.

The northbound sailing of the Hildasay has also been affected.

She was due to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick at 6pm

Instead, she is now due to head for Kirkwall tomorrow [Sunday] at 6pm.

Meanwhile, changes have been made to the Hrossey’s sailing from Aberdeen.

She is scheduled to leave Aberdeen tonight at the earlier time of 4pm.

She will not call on Kirkwall as planned.

The disruption comes as a result of poor weather forecasts.