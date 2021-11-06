West Side road to be closed until late February

A West Side road is due to be closed next week – for more than three months.

The closure will affect the B9071 and will stretch 1,085 metres south of the Leeans junction near Skeld.

Work will begin on Monday, but the road is not scheduled to be fully open again until 25th February.

Shetland Islands Council says the closure will operate between 9am and 4pm on Monday to Thursday and 9am to 2pm on Fridays.

Alternative routes are in place.