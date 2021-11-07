News

New partnership to explore potential behind Islands Plan

New partnership to explore potential behind Islands Plan
The beach at St Ninian's Isle was among five in Shetland to receive awards.

A new partnership aims to identify how the Scottish government’s Islands Plan can best be used to benefit island communities.

Shetland Islands Council has – along with other island authorities – teamed up with the Local Government Information Unit and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Research will investigate the changing relationship between local authorities and governments in Holyrood and Westminster.

The aim is to understand how communities can be empowered.

The programme will be supported by a four year PHD student placement to help carry out research to analyse the changing role of island-based local government.

Head of research at LGIU Andrew Walker said: “This is a truly historic moment for LGIU.”

Islands strategy director at the UHI is Dr Beth Mouat.

“Strengthening research activity in the islands is a key theme for our university partnership and we are proud to be building on the significant number of research students already associated with our island based centres and institutes,” she said.

