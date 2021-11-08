One hundred poppies to fill school windows ahead of Remembrance Sunday

One hundred Poppies are now displayed in the windows of Anderson High School for Remembrance Week. Photo: SIC

One hundred poppies made by Anderson High School pupils will fill the school’s windows this week ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Secondary three pupils, who are currently studying “Scots on the Western Front” as part of the history curriculum, have worked on the poppies.

The poppies created by S3 pupils. Photo: SIC

Lerwick Town Hall will also be lit red on Friday and Saturday evening later this week as part of Remembrance Week.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell said this year marked 100 years since the poppy was established as a symbol of remembrance.

“It’s as important as ever that we remember the sacrifice made by those lost in conflict and those still affected by war and trauma today.

“This year is a particularly important milestone and I am pleased Lerwick Town Hall will be taking part in the ‘Light Up Red’ event.”

Remembrance Sunday takes place on the second Sunday of November each year, nearest to Armistice Day on 11th November when the hostilities of World War One ended in 1918.