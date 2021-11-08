News

One hundred poppies to fill school windows ahead of Remembrance Sunday

3 hours 11 min ago 0
One hundred poppies to fill school windows ahead of Remembrance Sunday
One hundred Poppies are now displayed in the windows of Anderson High School for Remembrance Week. Photo: SIC

One hundred poppies made by Anderson High School pupils will fill the school’s windows this week ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Secondary three pupils, who are currently studying “Scots on the Western Front” as part of the history curriculum, have worked on the poppies.

The poppies created by S3 pupils. Photo: SIC

Lerwick Town Hall will also be lit red on Friday and Saturday evening later this week as part of Remembrance Week.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell said this year marked 100 years since the poppy was established as a symbol of remembrance.

“It’s as important as ever that we remember the sacrifice made by those lost in conflict and those still affected by war and trauma today.

“This year is a particularly important milestone and I am pleased Lerwick Town Hall will be taking part in the ‘Light Up Red’ event.”

Remembrance Sunday takes place on the second Sunday of November each year, nearest to Armistice Day on 11th November when the hostilities of World War One ended in 1918.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.