Antisocial driving again highlighted as town centre concern

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 18 min ago 0
Roads policing officers in Lerwick. Photo: Highlands and Islands Police.

A motorist was issued with an antisocial behaviour notice over his driving in Lerwick last month, police confirmed.

Sergeant Alan Patrick said there had been “quite a number” of driving offences in the town during October.

His report to Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday) noted offences including driving without insurance or a valid MOT. One person was charged with using a mobile phone while driving.

Sgt Patrick said the antisocial behaviour notice was served on a driver “due to the manner of his driving around the town centre”.

The issue been a regular concern at council meetings, with members again highlighting troubles in Esplanade.

Sgt Patrick said officers would always respond to reports of driving offences but warned it was difficult to prosecute unless they witnessed it happening in person.

“Rest assured any occasion we have to stop motor vehicles that are being driven in any manner that is unacceptable, that’s a priority for us,” he said.

