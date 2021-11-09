Headlines News

COPE search for CEO

Stuart Prestidge 1 hour 17 min ago 0
COPE search for CEO
Malcolm Kelly and Shaun Williamson unload a Kitchen Co Buffet

COPE Ltd, the social enterprise and charity which provides employment and skill development for adults with learning disabilities or autism, is seeking a new leader.

Founded in 1998 with its Kitchen Co, the charity has grown into an award-winning, social enterprise, selling goods and services to individuals, local authorities and private businesses.

Chairman Neil Jamieson said “What we’re looking for now is a person capable of driving the organisation forwards into the future.

“They will need to have breadth of experience and an excellent business head, as well as being someone fully invested in our social and environmental purposes.”

Vice chairperson Jacqui Birnie added: “We see a bright future for COPE, where it will serve the community and support participants and stakeholders in new ways.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the right person to lead this amazing organisation forwards, ensuring that it grows and thrives.”

The closing date for applications is the 30th November. Full job details can be found at the COPE Ltd website.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.