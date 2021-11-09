COPE search for CEO

Malcolm Kelly and Shaun Williamson unload a Kitchen Co Buffet

COPE Ltd, the social enterprise and charity which provides employment and skill development for adults with learning disabilities or autism, is seeking a new leader.

Founded in 1998 with its Kitchen Co, the charity has grown into an award-winning, social enterprise, selling goods and services to individuals, local authorities and private businesses.

Chairman Neil Jamieson said “What we’re looking for now is a person capable of driving the organisation forwards into the future.

“They will need to have breadth of experience and an excellent business head, as well as being someone fully invested in our social and environmental purposes.”

Vice chairperson Jacqui Birnie added: “We see a bright future for COPE, where it will serve the community and support participants and stakeholders in new ways.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the right person to lead this amazing organisation forwards, ensuring that it grows and thrives.”

The closing date for applications is the 30th November. Full job details can be found at the COPE Ltd website.