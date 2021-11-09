Headlines News

Fishing economy remains buoyant during Covid

Stuart Prestidge 3 hours 10 min ago
Fishing economy remains buoyant during Covid

Shetland UHI has released its Shetland Fisheries Statistics 2020 and although fish landings were up but value down there was an overall positive outcome during the pandemic.

Just over 54,000 tonnes of fish and shellfish, worth some £72 million, were landed in Shetland in 2020. That was an increase in weight from 2019 but a fall in value.

Shetland fishing boats in total landed about 94,000 tonnes of fish during the year, at all locations, with a value of £105 million.

The report shows that although the weight of pelagic fish, such as mackerel, landed in Shetland increased by more than one-third in 2020 that was partly offset by a substantial fall in landings of whitefish such as cod, saithe and hake.

Overall, the report concludes that there does not appear to have been a large impact on fish landings in Shetland from the Covid-19 pandemic. The biggest probable impact was on the prices of shellfish and, to a lesser extent, of some whitefish species.

A full report will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday.

 

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.