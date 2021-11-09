Life in Shetland News

Photographer captures stunning shot of orca sending porpoise flying

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 45 min ago 0
Photographer captures stunning shot of orca sending porpoise flying

Photographer Peter Tinkler captured this incredible picture of a female orca sending her prey flying on Friday afternoon.

The shot shows a porpoise, also known as a neesick, soaring through the air at Gulberwick after being attacked by the killer whale.

Mr Tinkler said she was one of four whales from the well-known 27s pod which had been tracking porpoises through the area.

He said the whales were “in stealth mode” as they followed their prey before attacking them.

“It was amazing to watch,” he said.

“I just happened to be looking at the right place.”

The wildlife photographer, who posts images to his Instagram account @windnwaves_shetland, said the picture had been shared “hundreds of times” already.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.