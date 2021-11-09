Photographer captures stunning shot of orca sending porpoise flying

Photographer Peter Tinkler captured this incredible picture of a female orca sending her prey flying on Friday afternoon.

The shot shows a porpoise, also known as a neesick, soaring through the air at Gulberwick after being attacked by the killer whale.

Mr Tinkler said she was one of four whales from the well-known 27s pod which had been tracking porpoises through the area.

He said the whales were “in stealth mode” as they followed their prey before attacking them.

“It was amazing to watch,” he said.

“I just happened to be looking at the right place.”

The wildlife photographer, who posts images to his Instagram account @windnwaves_shetland, said the picture had been shared “hundreds of times” already.