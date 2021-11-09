News

Police seized 33 suspected drugs packages from Post Office

Police say drugs entering Shetland via the Post Office is one of their main targets – with 33 suspected packages seized in Lerwick last month alone.

Sergeant Alan Patrick said it was an increasing trend and an “unfortunate by-product of the modern world”.

Presenting a report to Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday) Sgt Patrick said officers searched the town’s Post Office most days with help from the Dogs Against Drugs charity.

“That’s one of our main targets these days,” he said.

“If we’re able to seize these items it takes them out of the chain.”

If officers notice many deliveries for a particular address, Sgt Patrick said the force would act in a “more official manner” and request a warrant from the procurator fiscal to search properties.

“The most important thing is getting them out of circulation, which is something we’re able to do.”

Council chairman Jim Anderson asked whether Sgt Patrick had a value for the seized drugs, but was told this would not be available until a later report.

He said a “common refrain” was that folk claimed small amounts for personal use was okay.

“No, it’s not,” Sgt Patrick said.

He said the drugs were seized regardless of  the quantities involved – but further action to trace the intended recipient tended to be pursued mainly for larger amounts.  

