Covid total rises significantly
Shetland has recorded a further 11 Covid cases today (Wednesday).
The isles have now recorded 28 cases in the last three days.
That takes the isles seven-day coronavirus total to 39 cases.
Shetland has recorded a further 11 Covid cases today (Wednesday).
The isles have now recorded 28 cases in the last three days.
That takes the isles seven-day coronavirus total to 39 cases.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment