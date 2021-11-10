Man made ‘fairly graphic’ sexual comment while doing unpaid work for previous offence

A man told a woman to get on her knees and perform a sex act on him while he was doing unpaid work for a previous offence, a court heard.

Scott Garriock, 20, pleaded guilty to making an unwanted sexual communication at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said it happened on 11th October when Garriock, of Dunrossness, was carrying out unpaid work in Lerwick as part of a community payback order.

He said the comment, which was made to a woman working there professionally, was “fairly graphic”.

Mr MacKenzie said the comment “just came out of the blue”.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client accepted the comments were inappropriate.

Mr Allan said the comment related to a conversation Garriock had previously with his occasional girlfriend. As soon as Garriock realised he had caused offence, Mr Allan said he stopped.

“Although he did not set out to upset her, he realises she may have been,” he added.

Mr Allan said that it appeared bystanders were more offended by the comments than the complainer had been.

He said Garriock had since completed his unpaid work at a different location.

Sheriff Cruickshank adjourned the case for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Garriock was released on bail. He is subject to notification requirements according to sexual offence legislation.