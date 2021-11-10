Potential disruption to NorthLink sailings

NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has warned its southbound sailing from Lerwick tonight (Wednesday) could be delayed.

The ferry operator’s northbound sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick will not be affected.

But NorthLink said the MV Hjaltland’s sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen, via Kirkwall, “may be subject to weather related delays”.

Both of NorthLink’s freight vessels could also be affected, with the MV Hildasay potentially being delayed by an hour in its arrival into Lerwick tomorrow.