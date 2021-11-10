Sale of unused piers explored

Nine rarely-used piers could be put up for sale or disposed of by the SIC.

The harbour board was told the piers still required to meet health and safety requirements, undergo routine maintenance and have regular inspections.

But they have not brought in any income for the past five years, harbourmaster Greg Maitland reported.

The piers being suggested for disposal or sale to private buyers are: Old Uyeasound, Gutcher Ferry Terminal Old Pier, the old Fetlar ferry terminal, Billister, Melby in Sandness, Toogs, Easterdale, Mail Pier in Bressay and the old ferry pier in Papa Stour.

However the move is very much in its formative stages as specific details about land ownership, legal rights and liability issues have to be more thoroughly explored.

Director of infrastructure services John Smith, said “there was a lot of work to do with all these matters”, adding that the piers were “important as part of the fabric of piers and harbours in Shetland”.

A more detailed exploration of the proposal will be presented at the next harbour board meeting in February.

A full report of the board’s meeting will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday.