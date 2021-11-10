News

Viking rubbishes concerns about micro plastics entering water supply

42 min ago 0
Viking rubbishes concerns about micro plastics entering water supply
Wind turbine. Photo: Oast House Archive

A Viking Energy boss has played down concerns about micro plastics being shed from the windfarm’s turbine blades entering Shetland’s water supply.

Stakeholder manager Aaron Priest told Tuesday night’s Viking Community Liaison Group that the effect on the isles water supply “will be nil”.

He was responding to a series of letters from Stuart Hill and Save Shetland, which cited a Norwegian report that claimed the turbine blades would suffer erosion and shed micro plastics every year.

Mr Priest said of the report, from The Turbine Group: “I’m not sure if that is an academic paper but I may be wrong on that.”

He added the quantities of eroded material “are absolutely minimal”, and said they had were not expecting to monitor “relatively minute quantities”.

Asked by group chairman Andrew Archer if the report was “completely wrong”, Mr Priest responded: “I think you would need to ask them about their report.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.