Cannabis confectionery and armour piercing ammunition found in search

Officers carrying out a drugs search at a Lerwick property found cannabis confectionery, a Class A hallucinogen and an armour piercing bullet.

The unusual haul was uncovered in the Stanegarth home of 21-year-old Connor Preacher, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly, appearing remotely, said his client admitted the offences – but insisted Preacher had since turned his life around.

He said the “penny had dropped” and he was “on the right path”.

During the search on 12th November last year, officers found a .303 armour piercing bullet; confectionery laced with THC oil and a small amount of psilocin – one of the psychoactive substances found in magic mushrooms.

Mr Gregor said that at the time Preacher was living alone, feeling isolated due to lockdown and had developed an “unhealthy interest in cannabis and all things related”.

He said Preacher had bought a magazine through which he was able to buy the drugs online.

Mr Kelly said his client had been given the bullet by a friend and he did not realise it was live ammunition.

“He thought it was a cool thing to have and it was in his kitchen cupboard ever since it was given to him,” he said.

“There was no nefarious plan, just some vague intention to make it into a necklace but that never happened.”

Mr Kelly said Preacher’s “idle hands were making work for the devil” during lockdown.

Now, however, he said he was getting help from the substance misuse team and had found work at the Queen’s Hotel in Lerwick.

“It’s a good job and one he enjoys and he feels his mental and physical health has improved,” he said.

“He said a by-product of his drug usage was that he had become somewhat paranoid but this has now trailed off.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Preacher £320 for the ammunition, £200 for the cannabinol and ordered him to pay a £40 victim surcharge.

He granted a motion to forfeit the bullet.