Football association on the hunt for new president

1 hour 34 min ago 0
SFA president Iain Smith (right) is to stand down. Photo: Kevin Jones

The Shetland Football Association (SFA) is looking for its fourth president in just two years after Iain Smith announced his intention to stand down.

Smith only took on the role in March, but the SFA announced on social media it was now looking for his successor.

That means that Magnus Flaws, Brydon Robertson and Smith have all stood down from the role since December 2019.

Smith has criticised the association’s decision-making at times this season, most notably describing the decision to hand Whalsay and Delting 3-0 defeats for Covid isolation “a bit too cut-throat”.

Whalsay appealed the defeat to the Scottish Amateur Football Association, which overturned the SFA’s decision.

It is hoped that a new president will be found at the SFA’s upcoming AGM on Thursday, 2nd December.

The SFA said the president’s role would be to prepare and chair its monthly meetings and “work alongside all other committee members in achieving the general aims and objectives of the SFA”.

Anyone interested in the role is asked to speak to an existing committee member, or to message the SFA Facebook page.

