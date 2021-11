A blue pickup has had to be recovered after rolling into the water at the West Burrafirth pier earlier this week.

Shetland Islands Council confirmed it was aware of a vehicle parked on the slipway rolling into the water on Monday.

It said there were no injuries, and the vehicle was later recovered.

“The circumstances into how this happened are being investigated,” the SIC said.