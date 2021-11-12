Five new Covid cases
Shetland has recorded a further five coronavirus cases today (Friday).
It is the lowest figure the isles have recorded since Sunday.
The isles have now recorded 51 cases in the last seven days.
Shetland has recorded a further five coronavirus cases today (Friday).
It is the lowest figure the isles have recorded since Sunday.
The isles have now recorded 51 cases in the last seven days.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment