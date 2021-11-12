Imposters set to twist traditions in improvised panto

Improv comedy troupe The Imposters are hoping to twist traditions with a fully improvised musical pantomime next month.

Marjolein Robertson, Ashlea Tulloch, Alex Garrick-Wright, Les Sinclair and Thomas Jones will enact a Christmas panto, with musical accompaniment from Carol Jamieson, in late December at Mareel.

Shetland Arts said the group were “gearing up for a panto like you’ve never seen before”.

There will be no script and no lyrics for the troupe to go on, with every aspect of the panto improvised with the audience’s encouragement.