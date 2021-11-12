In this week’s Shetland Times

News

In today’s (Friday, 12th November) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • School staffing shortages caused by teachers being asked to isolate are causing major problems for the education sector – with 18 staff at Bells Brae told to isolate on one day.
  • Routine dental check-ups are on hold as NHS Shetland battles through a mounting backlog of patients waiting for treatment.
  • A warning has been issued that the Sandveien Neighbourhood Centre could close if not enough people come forward to volunteer their time on the committee.
  • A charity worker talks about his attempt to run seven hills in November for The Cedar Centre.
  • Alexander Nicol speaks about being diagnosed with cancer – and recovering to compete in this year’s Shetland’s Strongest Man.
  • SPORT – The men’s rugby team got their first win of the season with a mauling of Aberdeen University, while the Shetland Football Association are on the hunt for a new president once more.
