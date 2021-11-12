In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 12th November) edition of The Shetland Times:
- School staffing shortages caused by teachers being asked to isolate are causing major problems for the education sector – with 18 staff at Bells Brae told to isolate on one day.
- Routine dental check-ups are on hold as NHS Shetland battles through a mounting backlog of patients waiting for treatment.
- A warning has been issued that the Sandveien Neighbourhood Centre could close if not enough people come forward to volunteer their time on the committee.
- A charity worker talks about his attempt to run seven hills in November for The Cedar Centre.
- Alexander Nicol speaks about being diagnosed with cancer – and recovering to compete in this year’s Shetland’s Strongest Man.
- SPORT – The men’s rugby team got their first win of the season with a mauling of Aberdeen University, while the Shetland Football Association are on the hunt for a new president once more.
