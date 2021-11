The town hall will be lit red this weekend ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Jim Mullay

The Lerwick Town Hall was lit red last night (Friday) ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Shetland Islands Council joined the ‘Light Up Red’ event, with the town hall also set to be lit red tonight (Saturday).

This year marks 100 years since the poppy was adopted as a symbol of remembrance, and SIC convener Malcolm Bell said he was pleased the town hall could mark this “particularly important milestone”.