Tributes paid at Remembrance Sunday event
Tributes were paid to fallen soldiers at this morning’s Remembrance Sunday event in Lerwick.
Wreaths were laid at the Lerwick War Memorial at 11am, with a crowd gathering to pay their respects.
The event was scaled down last year due to coronavirus, but was able to return in a more traditional manner this year.
SIC convener Malcolm Bell and Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter led the laying of the wreaths during Sunday morning’s ceremony.
