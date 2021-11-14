Tributes paid at Remembrance Sunday event

Convener Malcolm Bell and MP Alistair Carmichael at Sunday's event. Photo: SIC

Tributes were paid to fallen soldiers at this morning’s Remembrance Sunday event in Lerwick.

Wreaths were laid at the Lerwick War Memorial at 11am, with a crowd gathering to pay their respects.

The event was scaled down last year due to coronavirus, but was able to return in a more traditional manner this year.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell and Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter led the laying of the wreaths during Sunday morning’s ceremony.