Praise for work of MSYPs

Leighton Anderson and Jonathan Dorrat have represented Shetland in the Scottish Youth Parliament since July 2019.

MSYPs have been praised for their efforts at the council’s education and families committee meetings.

Chairman George Smith has highlighted the contributions made by Leighton Anderson and Jonathan Dorrat.

He said some of “the most perceptive questions” to officials had come from the youth parliamentarians.

“This is the last meeting our current MSYPs will be attending,” Mr Smith told members at today’s [Monday’s] meeting.

“Some of the most perceptive questions at this committee that officers have had to deal with have come from Jonathan and Leighton.”

Mr Dorrat was unable to attend the meeting due to university commitments.

However, Mr Anderson said he was thankful for the part they had been able to play.

“Thank you, chair, and Helen [Budge – children’s services director] for giving us the opportunity to come and pose questions, feel like we are part of it, and raise concerns of young people,” he said.