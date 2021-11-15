News

Praise for work of MSYPs

10 hours 19 min ago 0
Praise for work of MSYPs
Leighton Anderson and Jonathan Dorrat have represented Shetland in the Scottish Youth Parliament since July 2019.

MSYPs have been praised for their efforts at the council’s education and families committee meetings.

Chairman George Smith has highlighted the contributions made by Leighton Anderson and Jonathan Dorrat.

He said some of “the most perceptive questions” to officials had come from the youth parliamentarians.

“This is the last meeting our current MSYPs will be attending,” Mr Smith told members at today’s [Monday’s] meeting.

“Some of the most perceptive questions at this committee that officers have had to deal with have come from Jonathan and Leighton.”

Mr Dorrat was unable to attend the meeting due to university commitments.

However, Mr Anderson said he was thankful for the part they had been able to play.

“Thank you, chair, and Helen [Budge – children’s services director] for giving us the opportunity to come and pose questions, feel like we are part of it, and raise concerns of young people,” he said.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.