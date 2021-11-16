News

Cases soar to over 20

Ryan Taylor 16 min ago 0
Cases soar to over 20

Covid cases have soared to 23 today [Tuesday].

Half of today’s cases are primary school aged children, and a number of schools are affected.

NHS Shetland says that, typically, if one person in a household with children tests positive, the rest of the household also tests positive – including people who are vaccinated.

However, they usually have mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all.

It comes at a time when there are other nasty coughs and colds around at the moment as well.

Interim Director of Public Health Dr Susan Laidlaw said the rise in cases was putting pressure on the health authorities testing service.

“Because of the large numbers of cases and contacts, there is a high demand on our testing service.

“The service prioritises all requests so that we can protect the most vulnerable people, generally those in health and social care settings.

“But other people, especially if an asymptomatic contact, will have to wait a little longer to get their swabs done at the pod, or get a self-swab kit, than previously.

“We understand, most people want to get their test done as quickly as possible after they have been identified as a contact, so they can stop isolating if it is negative (if they are vaccinated).

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.