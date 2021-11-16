Cases soar to over 20

Covid cases have soared to 23 today [Tuesday].

Half of today’s cases are primary school aged children, and a number of schools are affected.

NHS Shetland says that, typically, if one person in a household with children tests positive, the rest of the household also tests positive – including people who are vaccinated.

However, they usually have mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all.

It comes at a time when there are other nasty coughs and colds around at the moment as well.

Interim Director of Public Health Dr Susan Laidlaw said the rise in cases was putting pressure on the health authorities testing service.

“Because of the large numbers of cases and contacts, there is a high demand on our testing service.

“The service prioritises all requests so that we can protect the most vulnerable people, generally those in health and social care settings.

“But other people, especially if an asymptomatic contact, will have to wait a little longer to get their swabs done at the pod, or get a self-swab kit, than previously.

“We understand, most people want to get their test done as quickly as possible after they have been identified as a contact, so they can stop isolating if it is negative (if they are vaccinated).