Free travel for booster recipients

Anyone attending appointments for Covid-19 booster vaccinations in the coming months will be able to travel free on public buses and inter-island ferries.

The SIC has said free travel will also be extended to any accompanying escorts – and travel on inter-island ferries will also include free passage for any cars.

Travellers should state their journey purpose to the bus driver or ferry crew when boarding the bus or ferry.

If taking a car, travellers should book ferries in advance where possible. If an appointment is at short notice and bookings can’t be made by the normal deadlines then travel will not be denied if space is available on the ferry.

For more information, please contact SIC’s transport planning on 01595 744868.