Frustration as speed limit project hits another bump in the road

A971 at Tresta. Credit: Google.

Councillors have expressed frustration after it was revealed a project which will see temporary speed limits imposed at the Sound Brae and in Tresta has hit another snag.

The Spaces for People project, agreed in November 2020, was supposed to see cameras placed on both roads to monitor active travel figures.

But roads manager Dave Coupe told the environment and transport committee there had been “a bit of a problem” with the monitoring equipment.

He added it was “basically not working”.

Mr Coupe said Sustrans, who provided the equipment, would either find a way to get it working or the SIC would send it back and get a different system.

Councillor Davie Sandison was frustrated at the latest development, saying there had been a “number of issues” now with the project.

“We seem to be going round in circles with this,” he said.

“I really, really am frustrated. The community are frustrated by the lack of progress.”

And councillor George Smith agreed, saying there seemed to be “total confusion” among the community about what was happening with the project.

“We do need to actually get on and do something.”

Chairman Ryan Thomson said the SIC had “perhaps missed the boat” after missing a summer of active travel figures.