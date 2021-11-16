Security staff shortage forces cancellation of Mareel’s Hogmanay event

Mareel will not be hosting its Hogmanay event this year due the the ongoing shortage of trained security staff.

Shetland Arts has announced today (Tuesday) that while it will remain open during Christmas week the organisation is not taking any new bookings for the start of the 2022.

It said January to April would be “a little quieter than usual” as it takes the opportunity to “plan and take stock after a packed 18 months of activity”.

The organisation said this would help it prepare for more events in 2022, including a return of the festival programme.

While no new bookings will be taken, Shetland Arts will continue to run its regular programme of events, including any currently contracted or under discussion.

The organisation had been forced to close venues during the start of the pandemic but said it remained active, using video and online delivery to reach “as many people as possible during the lockdowns”.

It highlighted its work supporting local artists to share their talents as things began to reopen.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said: “The period of lockdown and ongoing Covid restrictions have given us the opportunity to work in new ways, reach new audiences and support Shetland.

“We already have a busy period ahead of us with a range of bookings and enquiries alongside delivering a full cinema and education programme.

“We are also managing over £150,000 of Covid support for Shetland based creative freelancers and performers through We are Live, Culture Collective and The Youth Arts Fund.

“Ensuring that we are able to manage this well and plan effectively for the future whilst managing the challenges of the national challenge of staffing in hospitality and maintaining our core offer is a priority.”