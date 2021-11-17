Fourteen new Covid cases
Shetland has recorded a further 14 Covid cases today (Wednesday).
That follows 23 cases being recorded a day previous.
The isles have now recorded 77 new cases in the past seven days.
Shetland has recorded a further 14 Covid cases today (Wednesday).
That follows 23 cases being recorded a day previous.
The isles have now recorded 77 new cases in the past seven days.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment