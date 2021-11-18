News

Over 20 Covid cases recorded

13 hours 49 min ago 0
Over 20 Covid cases recorded

Shetland has recorded a further 21 coronavirus cases today (Thursday).

That follows 23 on Tuesday and 14 on Wednesday.

The isles have now recorded 86 cases in the last seven days.

NHS Shetland said it was likely there would be high case numbers for the next few days.

The health board said many of the cases were adults “linked to a single social event”.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said: “As people are socialising more indoors, especially in the run up to Christmas, there is always going to be the risk of the virus spreading in these settings.

“Although most people are not very unwell, we know there is considerable disruption caused by isolation, contact tracing and testing.

“It does not look like there will be any changes to isolation rules, or to contact tracing and testing until next year so we need to live with that.

“I know it is frustrating, but there is still a considerable risk to people who are vulnerable and not yet fully vaccinated.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.