Over 20 Covid cases recorded

Shetland has recorded a further 21 coronavirus cases today (Thursday).

That follows 23 on Tuesday and 14 on Wednesday.

The isles have now recorded 86 cases in the last seven days.

NHS Shetland said it was likely there would be high case numbers for the next few days.

The health board said many of the cases were adults “linked to a single social event”.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said: “As people are socialising more indoors, especially in the run up to Christmas, there is always going to be the risk of the virus spreading in these settings.

“Although most people are not very unwell, we know there is considerable disruption caused by isolation, contact tracing and testing.

“It does not look like there will be any changes to isolation rules, or to contact tracing and testing until next year so we need to live with that.

“I know it is frustrating, but there is still a considerable risk to people who are vulnerable and not yet fully vaccinated.”