News

Covid cases continue to rise with a further 23 recorded

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 28 min ago 0
Covid cases continue to rise with a further 23 recorded

Shetland’s Covid spike is continuing with a further 23 cases recorded today.

That follows 21 yesterday, 23 on Tuesday and 14 on Wednesday.

The isles have recoded 92 cases in the last seven days alone.

NHS Shetland said yesterday the high case numbers would likely to continue for several days. 

The health board said many of the cases were adults “linked to a single social event”.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said: “As people are socialising more indoors, especially in the run up to Christmas, there is always going to be the risk of the virus spreading in these settings.

“Although most people are not very unwell, we know there is considerable disruption caused by isolation, contact tracing and testing.

Across Scotland, 3,090 new cases were recorded in today’s figures. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.