Covid cases continue to rise with a further 23 recorded

Shetland’s Covid spike is continuing with a further 23 cases recorded today.

That follows 21 yesterday, 23 on Tuesday and 14 on Wednesday.

The isles have recoded 92 cases in the last seven days alone.

NHS Shetland said yesterday the high case numbers would likely to continue for several days.

The health board said many of the cases were adults “linked to a single social event”.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said: “As people are socialising more indoors, especially in the run up to Christmas, there is always going to be the risk of the virus spreading in these settings.

“Although most people are not very unwell, we know there is considerable disruption caused by isolation, contact tracing and testing.

Across Scotland, 3,090 new cases were recorded in today’s figures.