In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 19th November) Shetland Times
- A single mum fears “lifeline” services provided to her son could be jeopardised by care centralisation plans.
- Silence falls for people to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
- The new library is formally opened.
- The chairman of the council’s education and families committee has apologised after an MSYP said his school failed to pick up his dyslexia.
- Concerns have arisen that demands for new head teachers to take a formal qualification could hamper efforts to recruit.
- A woman swimming in the sea every day this month says money raised for Cancer Research UK has been “overwhelming”.
- An event is being held to encourage more women to consider a life in local politics.
- SPORT – A ‘C’ league could be formed for the 2023 football season, if a new proposal is approved.
