News

In this week’s Shetland Times

7 hours 7 min ago 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 19th November) Shetland Times

  • A single mum fears “lifeline” services provided to her son could be jeopardised by care centralisation plans.
  • Silence falls for people to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
  • The new library is formally opened.
  • The chairman of the council’s education and families committee has apologised after an MSYP said his school failed to pick up his dyslexia.
  • Concerns have arisen that demands for new head teachers to take a formal qualification could hamper efforts to recruit.
  • A woman swimming in the sea every day this month says money raised for Cancer Research UK has been “overwhelming”.
  • An event is being held to encourage more women to consider a life in local politics.
  • SPORT – A ‘C’ league could be formed for the 2023 football season, if a new proposal is approved.
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.