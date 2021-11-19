News

Shetland UHI to host first open days since merger

Andrew Hirst
Shetland UHI’s Lerwick campus.

The newly formed Shetland UHI is hosting its first open days to give prospective students a flavour for what is on offer.

The inaugural events will be held across both Lerwick and Scalloway campuses next week – for the first time since the merger between Shetland College, Train Shetland and NAFC Marine Centre completed in August.

Teaching staff will be available to discuss courses and options for prospective students.

Anyone interested in furthering their education, whether school leavers or those looking to retrain or learn a new skill, is invited to attend.

Vocational training staff will also be on hand to discuss apprenticeships, as well as short courses.

Visitors to the Lerwick campus will be able to see the construction workshop, hospitality kitchen, hair salon, art rooms as well as find out more about the range of computing, business and health and care courses on offer.

At the Scalloway campus, staff will be on hand to discuss wide ranging courses in engineering, aquaculture, and the maritime industry, including fishing and the Merchant Navy.

A Merchant Navy cadet programme training management company will also be attending to advise prospective deck and engineering officers on how to “kick start their career at sea”.

The Lerwick campus event takes place on Tuesday, 23rd November from 4-7pm; while the Scalloway campus event is on Thursday, 25th November, also from 4-7pm.

Shetland UHI learning centres will also be open for visitors. Baltasound Junior High and Whalsay School will be open from 4-7pm on Tuesday, while Delting Boating Club is to open 4-6.30pm on Thursday.

