Testing teams ‘extremely busy’ dealing with spike in Covid-19 cases

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 54 min ago 0
Testing teams are reported to be facing extra pressure amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

NHS Shetland announced yesterday (Thursday) its Test and Protect Team was “extremely busy” with high numbers of PCR tests, new cases and contacts to manage.

The health board asked for public support in reducing the team’s workload by registering lateral flow test (LFT) results online, particularly if positive.

“If everyone can do this, it will allow the contact tracing and testing staff to contact people and organise tests more quickly,” the health board said.

“And please remember, if you have Covid symptoms, you need to request a PCR test regardless of any LFT results. A negative LFT in someone with Covid symptoms is not enough to rule out Covid.”

People can visit the UK government website to record a positive LFT result.

