Burgess ‘proud’ that rent controls will return to combat soaring prices

Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess.

A commitment to introduce rent controls to combat soaring prices has been welcomed by one of the region’s politicians.

Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess said she was “proud” the Scottish Greens would be bringing controls back.

The party has secured a commitment from the Scottish government, which will include a package of enhanced rights for tenants.

Ms Burgess said it would be part of a “fair deal for Scotland’s renters”.

It comes as new figures showed the average rent for a two bed property in the region had increased 21 per cent since 2010.

The cost of properties – for rent and to buy – have been an increasing concern in Shetland over recent months.

Ms Burgess said: “Many of my constituents across the Highlands and Islands, along with tenants across the country, have faced eye watering rent rises in recent years.

“We simply cannot leave something as fundamental as people’s homes to market forces.”